COVID in Virginia: Percentage of tests coming back positive continues to drop

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,451,713 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Friday, January 21, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 17,027 from the 1,434,686 reported Thursday, a bigger increase than the 14,803 new cases reported Thursday.

Since the pandemic began, 12,009,942 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Friday, with a 30.9% positivity rate from tests over the last week, down from the 31.6% reported Thursday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 14,540,829 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Friday. 78.8% of the state’s population have gotten at least one dose, with 68.6% fully vaccinated. 89.9% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 78.7% are fully vaccinated.

3,836 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Friday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from the 3,868 reported Thursday. 86,681 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

The hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

As of Friday, there have been 15,852 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, a revision from the 15,853 reported Thursday.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

