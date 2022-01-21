Advertisement

Covington Police arrest man for sexual relationships with juveniles

Amilio Tirado mugshot
Amilio Tirado mugshot(Covington Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - An Elkton man has been arrested after a year-long investigation into allegations of inappropriate sexual conduct with juveniles.

Amilio Tirado was arrested Tuesday at his home by the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department and the US Marshals Task Force after the investigation by Covington Police.

Tirado was arraigned on 26 felony charges including Forcible Sodomy, Indecent Liberties, Aggravated Sexual Battery and Object Sexual Penetration. He is held without bond.

Chief Christopher Smith said, “This was a difficult and painstaking investigation. I am proud of Detective Baker’s efforts to bring this tragic situation to justice.”

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Richard Baker at the Covington Police Department at 540-965-6339 or via email at policeinfo@covington.va.us.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Youngkin at a Roanoke COVID testing site
Governor announces COVID action plan
The greatest impacts from wintry weather will be across eastern Virginia Friday night into...
Rain/snow showers this evening; weekend system grazes the region
Ronald Gay
Man who opened fire on Roanoke gay bar two decades ago dies
Crystal Hernandez, 27, died after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia caused by the virus. While...
Mom with COVID dies after emergency birth of 6th child
Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, was found murdered and her 4-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
Mom killed, 4-year-old daughter bludgeoned and left for dead

Latest News

Scooby Doo Headed to Berglund Center
Scooby Doo Headed to Berglund Center
Person of interest sought after property damage at Sweet Briar College
Person of interest sought after damage at Sweet Briar College
Birthdays and Anniversaries for January 21, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries for January 21, 2022
Crews Fight Wasena House Fire
Wasena House Fire Update