Covington Police arrest man for sexual relationships with juveniles

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - An Elkton man has been arrested after a year-long investigation into allegations of inappropriate sexual conduct with juveniles.

Amilio Tirado was arrested Tuesday at his home by the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department and the US Marshals Task Force after the investigation by Covington Police.

Tirado was arraigned on 26 felony charges including Forcible Sodomy, Indecent Liberties, Aggravated Sexual Battery and Object Sexual Penetration. He is held without bond.

Chief Christopher Smith said, “This was a difficult and painstaking investigation. I am proud of Detective Baker’s efforts to bring this tragic situation to justice.”

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Richard Baker at the Covington Police Department at 540-965-6339 or via email at policeinfo@covington.va.us.

