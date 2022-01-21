School district mask guidance: Check developing list
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Since Governor Glenn Youngkin’s new executive order addressing masking in schools, districts in our hometowns have been working to determine when and how they would implement the new order.
Youngkin’s executive order allows parents to make decisions on whether their children wear masks in school. It is set to take effect Monday.
The school districts that are undecided on whether to implement the Governor’s executive order Monday, and those that have planned to continue masking in schools, have questions about the executive order, as it appears to conflict with SB1303. That bill, passed by the General Assembly, requires in-person instruction and adherence to CDC guidelines to the maximum extent practicable. The CDC’s current guidance for K-12 public instruction is to recommend universal indoor masking by all students ages 2 and up, staff, teachers and visitors - regardless of vaccination status.
WDBJ7 is working to keep up with each school district to determine whether it will plan to implement the Governor’s executive order Monday, or continue masking.
Below is a list that will be updated as more information from each district becomes available. It is subject to change.
Alleghany Co.-- Awaiting Reply
Amherst Co.-- No decision yet. Meeting Thursday Jan 27.
Appomattox-- Awaiting Reply
Bath Co.-- No decision. Waiting on legal guidance. School board meeting Saturday at 1pm to decide.
Bedford Co.-- Masking Optional
Botetourt Co.-- Continue masking because of high COVID rate and lack of new guidance from State Superintendent of Public Instruction
Campbell Co.--Awaiting Reply
Carroll Co.-- Masking Optional
Craig Co.-- Masking Optional
Danville-- Awaiting Reply
Floyd Co.-- Awaiting Reply
Franklin Co.-- Meeting Friday
Giles-- Masking Optional
Grayson Co.-- No decision yet.
Halifax Co.-- Awaiting Reply
Henry Co.-- Awaiting Reply
Highland Co.-- Awaiting Reply
Lexington-- Continue Masking
Lynchburg-- Meeting Friday
Montgomery Co. -- Continue Masking
Nelson Co.-- Continue masking
Patrick Co.-- Continue Masking
Pittsylvania Co.-- Awaiting Reply
Pulaski Co. -- Masking Optional
Radford City -- Awaiting Reply
Roanoke City-- Continue Masking
Roanoke Co.-- Continue Masking
Rockbridge Co.-- Continue Masking
Wythe Co. -- Meeting Friday to decide.
