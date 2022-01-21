School district mask guidance: Check developing list

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Since Governor Glenn Youngkin’s new executive order addressing masking in schools, districts in our hometowns have been working to determine when and how they would implement the new order.

Youngkin’s executive order allows parents to make decisions on whether their children wear masks in school. It is set to take effect Monday.

The school districts that are undecided on whether to implement the Governor’s executive order Monday, and those that have planned to continue masking in schools, have questions about the executive order, as it appears to conflict with SB1303. That bill, passed by the General Assembly, requires in-person instruction and adherence to CDC guidelines to the maximum extent practicable. The CDC’s current guidance for K-12 public instruction is to recommend universal indoor masking by all students ages 2 and up, staff, teachers and visitors - regardless of vaccination status.

WDBJ7 is working to keep up with each school district to determine whether it will plan to implement the Governor’s executive order Monday, or continue masking.

Below is a list that will be updated as more information from each district becomes available. It is subject to change.

Alleghany Co.-- Awaiting Reply

Amherst Co.-- No decision yet. Meeting Thursday Jan 27.

Appomattox-- Awaiting Reply

Bath Co.-- No decision. Waiting on legal guidance. School board meeting Saturday at 1pm to decide.

Bedford Co.-- Masking Optional

Botetourt Co.-- Continue masking because of high COVID rate and lack of new guidance from State Superintendent of Public Instruction

Campbell Co.--Awaiting Reply

Carroll Co.-- Masking Optional

Craig Co.-- Masking Optional

Danville-- Awaiting Reply

Floyd Co.-- Awaiting Reply

Franklin Co.-- Meeting Friday

Giles-- Masking Optional

Grayson Co.-- No decision yet.

Halifax Co.-- Awaiting Reply

Henry Co.-- Awaiting Reply

Highland Co.-- Awaiting Reply

Lexington-- Continue Masking

Lynchburg-- Meeting Friday

Montgomery Co. -- Continue Masking

Nelson Co.-- Continue masking

Patrick Co.-- Continue Masking

Pittsylvania Co.-- Awaiting Reply

Pulaski Co. -- Masking Optional

Radford City -- Awaiting Reply

Roanoke City-- Continue Masking

Roanoke Co.-- Continue Masking

Rockbridge Co.-- Continue Masking

Wythe Co. -- Meeting Friday to decide.

