Advertisement

Doing laundry is about to get more expensive

Proctor and Gamble said Wednesday it was raising prices for retail customers by about 8% in...
Proctor and Gamble said Wednesday it was raising prices for retail customers by about 8% in February.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It could soon cost you more to wash your clothes.

Procter and Gamble, the maker of Tide and Gain laundry detergent, has announced a price hike.

The company also makes Downy fabric softener and Bounce dryer sheets.

Proctor and Gamble said Wednesday it was raising prices for retail customers by about 8% in February.

The move is intended to offset some cost pressures, according to the company.

US consumer prices rose 7% annually in December, which is the steepest climb in prices in nearly 40 years.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Youngkin at a Roanoke COVID testing site
Governor announces COVID action plan
The greatest impacts from wintry weather will be across eastern Virginia Friday night into...
Rain/snow showers this evening; weekend system grazes the region
Ronald Gay
Man who opened fire on Roanoke gay bar two decades ago dies
Crystal Hernandez, 27, died after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia caused by the virus. While...
Mom with COVID dies after emergency birth of 6th child
Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, was found murdered and her 4-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
Mom killed, 4-year-old daughter bludgeoned and left for dead

Latest News

A stage in place for the March for Life rally is reflected on a wet camera stand on the...
Nation’s largest abortion protest could be last under Roe
FILE - Nurse Mary Ezzat prepares to administer a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot to Jessica M.,...
Booster shots needed against omicron, CDC studies show
Hospitalizations are up in many places from COVID-19 cases.
Omicron surge is undermining care for other health problems
Louis Anderson, winner of the award for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for...
Actor, comedian Louie Anderson dies at age 68