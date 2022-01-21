Advertisement

Gov. Youngkin announces COVID Action Plan in Roanoke

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin unveiled his COVID action plan Thursday in Roanoke.

Youngkin visited Carilion Clinic and a new Virginia Department of Health testing site at Valley View Mall. And he said Virginia is redoubling efforts to prevent the spread of COVID, and treat those who contract the virus.

“And so I want to thank you, thank all of you for everything that you do,” Youngkin told employees of Carilion Clinic.

A briefing for reporters started with a tribute to the health care workers who are still on the front lines two years after the pandemic unfolded.

In his first official visit outside Richmond, he announced the COVID Action Plan he says will strengthen the state’s hospitals and ensure a strong recovery.

“And so we are recognizing today that prevention is absolutely the key,” Youngkin said.

The Governor signed his 11th executive order, giving hospitals more flexibility in how they respond to the crisis. He said the state will issue clear guidelines to prioritize rapid tests for students, health care professionals, other essential workers and vulnerable Virginians. And he promised a major effort to persuade more Virginians to get vaccinated.

“So today, we in fact announced our Marshall Plan, to redouble our efforts to communicate to make available and, oh, by the way, to strongly, strongly encourage people to get the vaccine,” Youngkin said.

What Youngkin will not do is issue mask or vaccine mandates.

He was asked about Democratic criticism of his executive order allowing parents to opt out of mask mandates in Virginia schools. Youngkin said his action was consistent with state law. And he told reporters he is confident the courts will uphold his executive order.

“I do find it to be an extraordinary statement of irony,” Youngkin said, “that we are seeing lawsuits being filed by people because the government isn’t telling them what to do enough.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The storm remains east of the area this weekend with a few areas across Southside picking up a...
Weekend storm a miss for most but a few rain/snow showers possible Thursday
Women found dead after hit-and-run on Williamson Road.
Woman found dead after hit-and-run on Williamson Road
Gavin Haynes mugshot
Court records list child indecency charges involving Alleghany teacher
William James Smith, 19, charged with first-degree murder.
Lynchburg father arrested for the death of 2-month-old daughter
Governor Youngkin at a Roanoke COVID testing site
Governor announces COVID action plan

Latest News

Staffing problems lead ABC stores to adjust hours
Youngkin Unveils COVID Plan
Youngkin Unveils COVID Plan
The petition asking for a reversal on a vote the Bedford County School Board made last week.
Bedford County School Board votes to begin optional masking Monday
COVID in Virginia: Hospitalizations continue slight drop