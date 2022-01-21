Advertisement

Gov. Youngkin announces moves to further Day One Agenda priorities

“These reflect bipartisan priorities”
Glenn Youngkin is sworn in as Virginia's 74th Governor.
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Legislation, budget amendments and initiatives that Governor Glenn Youngkin will support to further his Day One Agenda priorities were announced Friday.

“Today, I am proud to share the more than 59 pieces of legislation and a package of more than 25 budget amendments that I will be supporting. These reflect bipartisan priorities like fully eliminating the grocery tax, doing more to train and equip our workforce, and providing funding to create 20 new innovation schools across the Commonwealth. These initiatives will make Virginia’s communities safer, restore academic excellence, lower the cost of living, and I look forward to seeing these bills come to my desk.”

Click here for the full Legislative Day One Game Plan.

