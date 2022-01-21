HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: “Scooby-Doo! And the Lost City of Gold” headed to Berglund Center

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -The Mystery Machine is rolling into Roanoke!

Scooby-Doo and his meddling, mystery-solving friends have a new adventure, featuring original music, magic, singing, dancing and more.

Thanks to a halt in production due to the pandemic, “Scooby-Doo! and The Lost City of Gold” has been more than two years in the making.

“Just to have a show for that long, and nobody’s seen it. Nobody knows what it is, except for us. So, that’s exciting that we finally get to share that with people,” says actor Bryan Kling, who plays Shaggy in the production.

He, along with the rest of the gang, including Daphne, Fred, Velma and Scooby-Doo are heading to South America, investigating ghostly sightings of the so-called Lady in Gold.

It’s a new story, but with the classic characters we all know and love.

“To step into the shoes of a character that old and that established, is a really fun and rewarding experience. There’s a lot of nuance there and a lot of little details, and then to do it in a musical capacity provides its own challenges and is a very interesting journey,” says Kling.

So, what should the audience expect, when the musical hits the stage next Tuesday night?

“I think they should just expect a good time. Because that’s what the show is. That’s what it’s meant to be. It’s fun. It’s entertaining. It looks incredible with the puppets and the sets and stuff like that. And there’s a lot of love in it,” says Kling.

If you want to check out the show, here are the details.

“Scooby-Doo! and the Lost City of Gold” is happening at the Berglund Center, Tuesday, January 25th at 7:00 pm.

Tickets range from $30.00 to $55.00.

To purchase tickets, click here.

