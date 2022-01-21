Hometown family reaches out to help tornado victims

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - They say you don’t really know someone until you share an estate with that person

So when Michael Young and his brother-in-law, Blair Hall, were trying to figure out what to do with the car that belonged to Hall’s mom -- “The car’s always been in great shape,” Young said. “It’s older, of course, but it’s always been in great shape,” -- the true character came out.

“I said, you know, we’re not going to get that much out of it for sale,” Blair Hall remembered. “Let’s just donate it for somebody that needs it.”

This was right at the time Mayfield, Kentucky, sustained a devastating tornado.

“We just saw the news, and people lost everything,” Hall said. “Plus, it was like two weeks before Christmas, you know, and there’s people with no home, no anything.”

Young reached out, and talked with a Baptist minister who had just the people for him to help.

“He had a couple that he thought would use the car,” Young said. “They had lost everything, including their car.”

And then the rest of the family pitched in.

“And we started getting some donations and inquiries, and before long I think we ended up with somewhere around four or five thousand dollars of stuff to be included in the car,” said Young.

A worthy use that they think Grandma Hall would enjoy.

“She’ll see it and enjoy it,” said Hall, “and I’m hoping the folks out there will too.”

