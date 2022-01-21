Montgomery County schools joining those keeping mask mandate in place

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Montgomery County School Board has voted to keep its mask mandate in place with a 5-2 decision.

The vote Thursday night means the district will continue to follow Senate Bill 1303, requiring schools to follow the mitigation recommendations of the CDC.

The vote, coming after a night of public comments and debate over the issue, goes against Governor Glenn Youngkin’s executive order letting parents decide whether their children will wear masks while in school.

