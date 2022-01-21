Advertisement

Neighbors in Hardy dealing with mail delivery dilemma

(Nati Harnik | AP)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HARDY, Va. (WDBJ) - Residents in Hardy say they are no longer getting their mail delivered.

Bernard and Julie Arrington say their neighborhood’s mailboxes have been empty for a week, and when they’ve called their local post office, they’ve been told to pick up their packages and letters in person.

When Bernard arrives to ask about the delivery issues, he says the worker told him they were due to staffing issues. He says he was unable to retrieve any packages, as the mail had not been sorted.

The Arringtons turned to WDBJ7 to investigate after their calls and emails were left unanswered.

We reached out to the United States Postal Service for a response.

This is a developing story.

