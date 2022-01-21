Advertisement

No. 20 North Carolina women beat Virginia 61-52 Thursday

(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2022
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Deja Kelly scored 18 points, Kennedy Todd-Williams added 15 and No. 20 North Carolina held Virginia to four points in the second quarter en route to a 61-52 victory.

The Tar Heels have won the last four games in the series and 24 of the last 27. Virginia’s last win in Chapel Hill was during the 2000-01 season.

Kelly and Todd-Williams combined for 20 points in the first half as North Carolina led 32-30. The Tar Heels shot just 29% from the field, compared to 32.3% for Virginia, but scored 18 points off of 13 Cavalier turnovers.

Virginia was 0 of 8 from 3-point range in the first half. Virginia finished 2 of 25 from 3-point range with 20 turnovers.

