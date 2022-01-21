Advertisement

Person of interest sought after damage at Sweet Briar College

By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 7:48 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help from the public identifying the person seen in a photo, as part of an investigation into property damage.

Deputies were called to the campus of Sweet Briar College the morning of January 17, 2022. The person or people responsible had already left, but the image of one person was captured on a security camera. Specifics about the damage have not been released.

Anyone with information about this incident or the identity of the person seen in the photo is asked to contact Investigator Thompson at 434-946-9373 ext. 6 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. You can also visit The Central Virginia Crime Stoppers website at cvcrimestoppers.org, enter a tip number online at p3tips.com, or use the P3 app on your mobile device.

