Roanoke restaurant week kicks off; new businesses participate

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Restaurant week is back.

You can head downtown to try one or more of the 30 restaurants participating this year.

Clutch Smoked Meats is one of the newest restaurants to join.

Organizers of Restaurant Week say the pandemic has put a strain on many restaurants, and the week-long event will help support them.

“Downtown is no exception. So I think the message of supporting local businesses and local restaurants has really resonated with people over these past couple of years,” said Jaime Clark, Vice President of Marketing and Communications for Downtown Roanoke Inc.

“You know, and they still need the help, you know, things are still a bit off and not all of our workers have to come back downtown. So you know, it’s important every year, it’s important every day to support local businesses and local restaurants with especially this year.”

Prices and menus have been shared in advance, so diners can plan ahead.

Park Roanoke will also offer free parking on Saturdays during the event.

Roanoke Restaurant week will run through January 30. You can learn more about participating restaurants and deals by visiting Downtown Roanoke Inc.’s website.

