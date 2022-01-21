Smith Mountain Lake nonprofits gear up for first ever “Giving Day” event

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A project in the works for months is gearing up to help nonprofits around Smith Mountain Lake

SML Gives is a virtual giving campaign to boost and support different nonprofits around the lake. 13 groups have been selected for the initiative, which will take place March 16.

With this event, organizers hope to bring more attention and awareness to these area nonprofits and the ways they benefit the community.

“I am extremely humbled by the passion of all these people here,” says Lynda Imirie of Food for Kids. “From top to bottom, it’s so amazing. We’re so full of good news of helping others.”

More information about the organizations and the event can be found here.

