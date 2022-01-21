Advertisement

Staffing problems lead ABC stores to adjust hours

By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 7:14 PM EST
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/ABC Release) - Beginning Monday, January 24, Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) will start opening its 395 stores at noon each day.  

Increasing numbers of ABC’s retail employees continue to be affected by COVID-19, making staffing in stores difficult, according to ABC, which says this change in hours will enable the limited workforce to better serve its customers. Store closing times will not change.    

“Like other retailers affected by pandemic-related staffing shortages, we are modifying our store hours to reduce the need to close stores because of employee quarantines,” said CEO Travis Hill. “Opening at noon meets the needs of the majority of our customers, most of whom prefer to shop in the afternoon.”  

Virginia ABC reports it continues to follow safety measures recommended for retailers by the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). All ABC stores are equipped with Plexiglas shields at registers and undergo daily cleaning, and store employees are required to wear face masks.

Customers are encouraged to also wear face masks when shopping in ABC stores.  

Customers who prefer to do so have the option of shopping online at abc.virginia.gov for curbside pickup or home delivery  

