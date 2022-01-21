VDH cancels Saturday’s Danville vaccination clinic due to recent winter weather

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health’s Pittsylvania-Danville Health District announced the cancelation of a COVID-19 vaccination clinic scheduled for Saturday at Schoolfield Elementary School due to the recent winter weather.

The date scheduled for next month on February 12 at Johnson Elementary School will now move to Schoolfield Elementary School.

Vaccines will still be distributed on January 29 at Gibson Elementary School.

“ REVISED SCHEDULE :

Saturday, January 22 CANCELED Schoolfield Elementary School

Saturday, January 29 9 to 11 a.m. Gibson Elementary School 1215 Industrial Ave., Danville

RESCHEDULED DATE

Saturday, February 12 9 to 11 a.m. Schoolfield Elementary School 1400 West Main St., Danville

The clinics will offer first, second, additional primary and booster doses at no cost to the public. The Moderna vaccine and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson are available for anyone 18 and older. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is available for anyone 5 and older. Additionally, 5 to 11-year-old vaccine recipients who are moderately or severely immunocompromised are eligible to receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine 28 days after the second dose. A parent or guardian must accompany anyone under 18.

The Pfizer BioNTech booster vaccine can be obtained by anyone 12 and older at least five months from the date of their second mRNA (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) COVID-19 vaccine or at least two months from the date of their Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The Moderna or Johnson & Johnson booster vaccine can be obtained by anyone 18 and older at least five months from the date of their second mRNA (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) COVID-19 vaccine or at least two months from the date of their Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Walk-ins are welcome, but to make an appointment, visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov/ or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1). English- and Spanish-speaking operators are available. Translation services also are available in more than 100 languages. Individuals with an appointment should arrive no earlier than 20 minutes prior to the appointment time.

Individuals who are eligible to receive a COVID-19 booster dose may choose which vaccine product they would like to receive as a booster. For those individuals that choose a different product than their primary series, VDH urges you to consult with your doctor or healthcare provider who can assist you in making the best decision for your own situation.

For children, the experience of getting a COVID-19 vaccine will be very similar to receiving other routine vaccines. Parents can check out these tips on talking to their child about what to expect. For more about vaccinating children and teens, parents can visit the CDC website.

If you are coming for your second, third or booster dose, please bring your vaccine card to confirm the date and type of vaccine you received in previous doses.”

More can be found by visiting the Virginia Department of Health website.

