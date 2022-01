ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Wasena intersection is blocked as fire crews fight a house fire Friday morning.

Roanoke Fire-EMS has blocked the intersection of Wasena Avenue SE and Main Street.

There is no word yet regarding injuries or the cause of the fire.

House fire at Wasena and Main in Roanoke (WDBJ7)

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.