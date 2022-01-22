Advertisement

COVID hospitalizations continue to climb in region

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 9:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - COVID hospitalizations continue to climb in our part of Virginia.

The latest numbers in the Near Southwest Region now exceed 500.

This week, Carilion Clinic President and CEO Nancy Agee said health care workers are weary and exhausted.

“We have an awful lot of very sick people. We have more patients with COVID in the hospital, than we’ve had at any time during the pandemic,” Agee told reporters on Thursday. “So while some people are sort of trying to move on, our staff are working incredibly hard .”

WDBJ7′s Ashley Boles recently spoke at length with Agee, and we will air her stories Monday on WDBJ7 at 6 and 11.

