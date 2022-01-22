Rosie’s and Town of Vinton look forward to what 2022 has in store following $28 million expansion

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - “We started out with 150 games and just this past December 8th, we expanded our property with 350 new games,” said Ernie Dellaverson, General Manager of Rosie’s Gaming Emporium.

That expansion included more than doubling the space from 15,000 square feet to 33,000 square feet, a new parking garage and a stage for live music. Rosie’s has already seen tremendous support for its weekend live music nights.

“Last week we had Parmalee. We had about 700 individuals in house here at this stage,”

The expansion doesn’t just benefit Rosie’s though.

“It’s kind of a catalyst project for us where the investments been great, the revenues been great but it continues to lead to other developments outside of Rosie’s itself,” said Town Manager, Richard “Pete” Peters.

Rosie’s has brought in at least $500,000 in revenue to Vinton each year since its doors opened.

“Forecasted around $600,000 for the first year, and then we got in the neighborhood of about $700,000 and I think where we’re looking at this year, I think we’re gonna at least do $800,000 for the Town of Vinton,” said Dellaverson.

That revenue has helped with infrastructure projects, business growth and an overall awareness to the Town of Vinton.

“It’s another reason to come to Vinton. Rather than just drive through town, there’s things that attract folks and keep people in town a little bit longer.”

As 2022 unfolds, both Vinton and Rosie’s Leaders hope this partnership continues to benefit the Town and the Roanoke Valley as a whole.

“It’s been a two-and-a-half-year relationship and it’s been absolutely fantastic. It’s just not us or downtown area, we’re actually growing together,” said Dellaverson.

For more information on Rosie’s Gaming Emporium, you can find its website here.

