Sunshine returns as we remain on the chilly side

A front brings cold conditions to the region this weekend
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 5:16 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
THE WEEKEND

The storm system that brought some light snow to the southeastern part of our area has exited the region. Now, we’re all going to end up with some nice sunshine this weekend. Temperatures will remain on the cold side through Sunday. Highs will climb into the 30s Saturday and only into the low 40s Sunday. Bundle up if you head outside.

Temperatures remain in the 30s Saturday and low 40s on Sunday.
NEXT WEEK

Next week, a gradual warming trend early in the week will give us two days near average MON-TUE before another cold front and low pressure system arrives ushering in colder temperatures for the second half of the week.

As the system is moving in Tuesday, we will need to keep an eye on any merging or “phasing” of jet streams that would encourage wintry weather. At this time, models differ on the outcome with some keeping us dry, and others bringing rain and even some light snow Tuesday.

If models phase together we may have a rain event Tuesday that changes to snow as the cold air catches up. Stay tuned!(WDBJ7)

Blustery and cold conditions continue right through the weekend.
Coastal storm grazes the area with the coldest night since 2019
Gov. Youngkin announces guidelines to go with school mask Executive Order

