VDOT continues to caution drivers as icy conditions are still present

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s been a busy week for VDOT crews as they were working around the clock during last weekends winter storm.

Crews are now preparing just in case they are needed this weekend, with potential wintery conditions in the forecast.

VDOT Spokesperson, Jason Bond, said the recent winter storm was challenging, especially with the amount of snowfall on the ground. But crews are happy with their efforts in keeping the roads safe.

The concern now turns to the melting during the day and refreezing of the snow as temperatures drop at night. Presenting icy conditions across the roads.

“What we’re concerned about is these low temperatures that we’re having. Especially during the overnight hours, where we’re seeing a lot of melting and turning to refreeze. That’s really the big concern for drivers into the next few days.”

Bond said crews are monitoring the weather and will be out and about if needed.

For more information on road conditions, you can head to VDOT’s 511 website here.

