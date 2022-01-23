Afternoon melting and overnight refreezing continues

Cold and sunny to start

Few mountain snow showers this evening

Cold and active weather pattern late this week

THE WEEKEND

We are starting off with temperatures in the teens and 20s with some light winds this morning. Highs will climb back into the 30s and 40s with increasing clouds this afternoon. A weak system passes to the North bringing a chance for some mountains snow flurries and snow showers later today.

A weak system bring some mountains flurries later today. (WDBJ Weather)

THIS WEEK

Cold temperatures will continue each morning, but afternoon temperatures are on the rise the next few days. Highs look to warm mostly back in the 40s on Monday and Tuesday before another cold front brings colder temperatures for the second half of the week.

More cold air expected for the end of the week. (WDBJ Weather)

At this time models are showing minimal moisture moving into the region, but this could change. One thing we are sure about is that temperatures will once again drop into the 20s and 30s for the afternoon hours. Another front is likely late Friday.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.