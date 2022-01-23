Angels of Assisi hoping to get more pets adopted through weekly “Sidewalk Saturday Adoption Event”

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Angels of Assisi is bringing back a weekly adoption event.

For the past two Saturdays, the organizations has hosted the “Sidewalk Saturday Adoption Event” to help find homes for their pets.

Though the snow has presented some challenges, they were able to adopt around a dozen pets last Saturday. The aim for the event is to give residents the chance to interact and get to know a potential future family member!

“I don’t think we were expecting as many people as we did last weekend, it was like an amazing turnout. A little less, because of the snow obviously this weekend. But we’re hoping once everything starts to melt, we’ll continue to get that turnout and get a lot of people out here to meet these amazing dogs and cats,” said Kendall Moore, Adoption Coordinator for Angels of Assisi.

The event is from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Moore believes they might bring back a Friday adoption event too. For more information on Angels of Assisi, you can find its Facebook here.

