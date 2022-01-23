Advertisement

Angels of Assisi hoping to get more pets adopted through weekly “Sidewalk Saturday Adoption Event”

Residents outside of Angels of Assisi on Saturday afternoon.
Residents outside of Angels of Assisi on Saturday afternoon.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 9:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Angels of Assisi is bringing back a weekly adoption event.

For the past two Saturdays, the organizations has hosted the “Sidewalk Saturday Adoption Event” to help find homes for their pets.

Though the snow has presented some challenges, they were able to adopt around a dozen pets last Saturday. The aim for the event is to give residents the chance to interact and get to know a potential future family member!

“I don’t think we were expecting as many people as we did last weekend, it was like an amazing turnout. A little less, because of the snow obviously this weekend. But we’re hoping once everything starts to melt, we’ll continue to get that turnout and get a lot of people out here to meet these amazing dogs and cats,” said Kendall Moore, Adoption Coordinator for Angels of Assisi.

The event is from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Moore believes they might bring back a Friday adoption event too. For more information on Angels of Assisi, you can find its Facebook here.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This photo shows Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie.
FBI: Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito’s murder in notebook
School district mask guidance: Check developing list
Gov. Youngkin announces guidelines to go with school mask Executive Order
Meat Loaf, whose "Bat Out Of Hell" album is one of the all time bestsellers, has died, family...
Meat Loaf, ‘Bat out of Hell’ rock superstar, dies at 74
Blustery and cold conditions continue right through the weekend.
Coastal storm grazes the area with the coldest night since 2019

Latest News

Hellems, Smith lead NC State past Virginia men’s basketball 77-63
The VBR TWENTY24 team takes a picture with Roanoke City Council members on Saturday afternoon.
Pro women’s cycling team relocates operations to Roanoke
Danville house damaged in fire caused by overloaded electrical circuit
Police look for answers after woman found injured along Lynchburg road