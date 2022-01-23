Area of Covington residents to be without water as crews repair leak
Contact 540-965-6321 or 540-965-6322 for further information or with questions.
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 1:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Residents and business owners in Covington will be with no water until further notice as crews work to repair a leak.
Those impacted are in the Edgemont area with the following streets affected: Park, Lewis, Mumford, Church, Grass and Edgemont.
The City of Covington says some of the surrounding area may also be impacted.
