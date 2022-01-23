Area of Covington residents to be without water as crews repair leak

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Residents and business owners in Covington will be with no water until further notice as crews work to repair a leak.

Those impacted are in the Edgemont area with the following streets affected: Park, Lewis, Mumford, Church, Grass and Edgemont.

The City of Covington says some of the surrounding area may also be impacted.

Contact 540-965-6321 or 540-965-6322 for further information or with questions.

