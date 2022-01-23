Crews work to repair water line Sunday in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Crews in Lynchburg are working to repair a broken line at the 2000 block of Mimosa Dr. and Old Dominion Dr. that might lead to low water pressure.

According to Lynchburg Water Resources, travelers should use caution in the area.

Contact 434-455-4250 for further information.

Check back for updates.

