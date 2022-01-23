Advertisement

Danville house damaged in fire caused by overloaded electrical circuit

The fire was in the basement of a home located in the 300 block of Church Street.
(WSAZ)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 9:14 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple city departments responded to a house fire Saturday afternoon that was caused by an overloaded electrical circuit.

Crews saw smoke coming from the house when they arrived, just after 1 p.m.

Residents were able to evacuate the home and there were no injuries.

The fire was put out quickly, but the house sustained heavy fire damage in the basement and moderate fire damage on the first floor.

It also sustained water and smoke damage.

