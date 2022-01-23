Henry Co. Jail inmate dies after consuming suspected narcotic, fellow inmate charged

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman being held at the Henry County Jail died Saturday evening after an apparent medical emergency.

According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, jail staff was made aware of the situation shortly after 5:30 p.m. and deputies proceeded to respond to the woman’s cell and begin life-saving efforts. The Henry County Department of Public Safety also responded and continued those efforts until the inmate was declared dead.

She had been observed walking to her bunk to lay down at approximately 1:40 a.m. and no alarms were raised throughout the night during regularly scheduled deputy checks. Based on video surveillance, no apparent acts of violence were at fault.

Elizabeth Roxanne Mickles, 32 of Martinsville, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body will be taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for the Western District of Virginia for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

During the course of gathering information, it was found that Rebecca Lynn Stacey, 25 of Spencer, was aware that Mickles became unresponsive after consuming a suspected narcotic. She did not tell jail staff and prevented other inmates from getting medical help for Mickles. Stacey also concealed Mickles’ condition from deputies as they made scheduled rounds throughout the night.

She was charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter and is being held in the Henry County Jail.

Crystal Ann Grimsley, 34 of Bassett, was booked into the Henry County Jail on Thursday. She used a body cavity to conceal a small quantity of narcotics and has been charged with the willful delivery of a controlled substance to a prisoner.

She is being held with no bond at the Henry County Jail.

Contact 276-638-8751 or Crime Stoppers at 632-7463 with helpful information regarding the case. Rewards of up to $2,500 are available through Crime Stoppers contingent on the type of crime and substance of the information.

