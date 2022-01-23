Person hit along Bedford road Saturday

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - According to the Bedford Fire Department, a person was hit Saturday night by a vehicle along the Martin Luther King Byway at the East Main Street exit.

Crews responded shortly after 7 p.m. and found the male down on the highway with critical injuries. The Bedford Fire Department and Bedford County Fire & Rescue paramedics worked to stabilize the pedestrian before they were taken to the hospital.

The Town of Bedford Police Department is handling the case.

