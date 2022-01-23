Advertisement

One person taken to hospital after shooting in NW Roanoke

A person was taken by a friend to the hospital after being shot near 8th Street NW and Fairfax Avenue NW Saturday evening.
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 8:48 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A person was taken by a friend to the hospital after being shot near 8th and Fairfax Saturday evening, according to Roanoke Police.

The victim is in stable condition.

Bullet casings were found near 7th Street NW and Moorman Avenue NW where police are also on scene.

Bystanders tell WDBJ7 that they believe they heard at least six to eight gunshots.

No arrests were made.

Check back for updates.

