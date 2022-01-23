One person taken to hospital after shooting in NW Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A person was taken by a friend to the hospital after being shot near 8th and Fairfax Saturday evening, according to Roanoke Police.

The victim is in stable condition.

Bullet casings were found near 7th Street NW and Moorman Avenue NW where police are also on scene.

Bystanders tell WDBJ7 that they believe they heard at least six to eight gunshots.

No arrests were made.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.