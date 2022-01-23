Police look for answers after woman found injured along Lynchburg road

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman was found with significant injuries lying in the roadway in the 1400 block of 10th Street at around 7:30 p.m. Friday evening.

Lynchburg Police say the 24-year-old was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital. Both Lynchburg Police and the Lynchburg Fire Department responded.

The cause of her injuries is currently unknown.

Anyone with potential video footage from a security or doorbell camera is asked to contact 434-455-6174 or share using the Neighbors portal.

Contact 434-455-6166 with any additional helpful information for police.

