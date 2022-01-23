Suspect wanted in Nelson County for shooting at cars

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect accused of shooting at cars.

Deputies responded Saturday night to a shots fired call in the 300 block of Jones Creek Lane in Arrington.

The sheriff’s office says that the suspect is 52-year-old Jonah Junior Meredith III. He’s wanted on charges of shooting/throwing missiles a vehicle, possession of firearm by felon, and use of firearm in commission of felony. Deputies say additional charges are pending.

The sheriff’s office says Meredith is considered to be armed and dangerous. People should not approach him if they see him. If you know where Meredith may be, you’re asked to call 911 or law enforcement.

