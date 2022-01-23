Two people taken to hospital after being freed from crash in Montgomery Co.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A vehicle crash with entrapment landed two people in the hospital with injuries early Sunday morning.

According to Montgomery County Emergency Services, the Blacksburg Volunteer Fire Department and Blacksburg Volunteer Rescue Squad were dispatched to the 460E entrance ramp from South Main Street for a report of a crash with injuries.

As fire and rescue units were responding, Blacksburg Police Department officers alerted others that two people were still trapped in the vehicle.

Fire officials began stabilizing the vehicle as rescue units evaluated the patients. The roof was removed to free the people inside.

Both were taken by ground to local hospitals.

