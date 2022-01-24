Botetourt County Public Schools Board holds special meeting to discuss mask requirements

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Botetourt County Public Schools board met Monday morning to discuss Governor Glenn Younkin’s Executive Order Number Two and how it would impact the district.

“Until the Supreme Court of Virginia rules, as to the constitutionality of the governor’s executive order, that we will continue with our current mitigation strategies plan which includes the masking of all students, staff and visitors to Botetourt County Schools,” said Michael Moser, Communications Specialist for Botetourt County Public Schools.

Moser says the board voted for masks to be worn in schools until March 7th or until the Virginia Supreme Court rules on the constitutionality of Governor Youngkin’s Executive Order Number Two.

He says the board chose a March 7th date to make masks optional for many reasons.

“Setting that date of March 7th allows our families who are interested, again this is not mandated by Botetourt County Schools. We do not have a vaccine mandate nor do we anticipate having one, and so this is just to provide families who are interested in getting their children vaccinated enough time for their child to be fully vaccinated before masks become optional,” said Moser.

This as some school districts in the Commonwealth filed a lawsuit on Monday over the executive order allowing parents to choose if they want their children to wear a mask in school.

Closer to home, Moser says he asks for parents to be patient as they try to figure out the best course of action for students and staff.

“Our school board hears the opinions and the concerns of both sides of the mask mandate issue and they are navigating these waters of the pandemic cautiously and it is with the best interest of our students and our staff at heart that they do that,” said Moser.

Ultimately it will be up to the Virginia Supreme Court to decide mask requirements.

Right now, it’s unclear when the court will take up this case.

