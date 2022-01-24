Advertisement

COVID hospitalizations drop in Virginia

File graphic from the CDC of COVID-19.
File graphic from the CDC of COVID-19.(CDC, CNN, file)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 9:29 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,481,294 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Monday, January 24, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 7,155 from the 1,474,139 reported Sunday.

3,648 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Monday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from the 3,836 reported Friday. 87,619 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

The hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Since the pandemic began, 12,103,543 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Monday, with a 29.8% positivity rate from tests over the last week, down from the 30.9% reported Friday.

As of Monday, there have been 15,948 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 15,852 reported Friday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 14,604,770 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Monday. 78.9% of the state’s population have gotten at least one dose, with 68.6% fully vaccinated. 90% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 78.7% are fully vaccinated.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

