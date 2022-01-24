Gas prices up 1.7 cents in Roanoke area over the last week

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/GasBuddy Release) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have risen 1.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.09 per gallon as of Monday, January 24, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke.

Prices in Roanoke are 1.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 86.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the least expensive station in Roanoke was priced at $2.88 per gallon Sunday, while the most expensive was $3.39/g, a difference of 51.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state Sunday was $2.84/g, while the highest was $3.89/g, a difference of $1.05/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.32/g. The national average is up 3.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and is 92 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering more than 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Roanoke and the national average going back ten years, according to GasBuddy:

January 24, 2021: $2.23/g (U.S. Average: $2.40/g)

January 24, 2020: $2.35/g (U.S. Average: $2.53/g)

January 24, 2019: $2.03/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

January 24, 2018: $2.41/g (U.S. Average: $2.57/g)

January 24, 2017: $2.17/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)

January 24, 2016: $1.72/g (U.S. Average: $1.82/g)

January 24, 2015: $1.92/g (U.S. Average: $2.03/g)

January 24, 2014: $3.11/g (U.S. Average: $3.28/g)

January 24, 2013: $3.18/g (U.S. Average: $3.32/g)

January 24, 2012: $3.33/g (U.S. Average: $3.38/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Greensboro- $3.09/g, unchanged from last week’s $3.09/g.

Winston-Salem- $3.08/g, down 0.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.09/g.

Virginia- $3.15/g, unchanged from last week’s $3.15/g.

“With oil prices remaining elevated, average gas prices inched up in most states over the last week even as gasoline demand weakened, a testament to how concerned oil markets are with unrest in oil producing nations. With all eyes on the Russia/Ukraine situation, oil will likely remain north of $80 per barrel, with additional volatility. Prices could rise even more significantly if there is any further deterioration in the situation,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “For now, I don’t expect any immediate fireworks at the pump, but the trend of rising gas prices will likely persist as worries continue to overpower weak global consumption.”

