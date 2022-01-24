Grown Here at Home: LEAP purchases property in West End neighborhood of Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A non-profit helping to create a sustainable local food system is expanding in Roanoke. Since 2010, the Local Environmental Agriculture Project, or LEAP, has had a presence in the West End neighborhood. Right now they have two locations at Villa Heights and the West End Community Market, but things will be changing soon. LEAP has purchased a property at 1027 Patterson Avenue.

“This is going to be the new home for LEAP and our programs. For the past year we’ve really been trying to say okay, we need to figure out a space. We really wanted to be in the West End, and so we started seriously looking this summer and we’re really excited to have a place to call home,” explained Executive Director of LEAP Maureen Best.

With the increased demand for local food, LEAP has created several programs over the years to help meet the needs of people. This new property means everything will be in one location, plus, they’ll have room to grow. The city of Roanoke and the American Rescue Plan Act Funding Committee allocated $2.5 million to enhance and expand the local food system – making it possible for LEAP to buy the property.

“Part of that is for this building and we are also working closely with a lot of community gardens and community-based projects to link things together to support other food production and food access throughout the whole city,” Best said.

LEAP will begin to slowly transition into the building this summer, and plan to be fully operational out of the new location in 2023.

