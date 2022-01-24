Advertisement

Health leaders say omicron variant has peaked in New River Valley

A look at the COVID-19 case count as depicted by the Virginia Department of Health.
A look at the COVID-19 case count as depicted by the Virginia Department of Health.
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Leaders with the New River Valley Public Health task force believe the area may have hit its peak in the surge of omicron variant cases.

Health Director Dr. Noelle Bissell is expecting to see a significant decline in cases in the next week.

This would follow the current trend of the commonwealth and the country, which Dr. Bissell says has hit its peak as a whole.

“We do expect on the other side of that we will get down to that endemic level where the disease is around, it’s circulating but its not causing the disruption that it has caused,” said Dr. Bissell.

Virginia is sitting at 37 thousand confirmed cases as of this week, according to the VDH.

This is down from 70,369 cases last week.

When asked about the benefits of mask-wearing, Dr. Bissell says it may be time to look at exit strategies in the near future, but still encourages everyone that masks can be antoher tool to protect themselves against the virus.

