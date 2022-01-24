Advertisement

Krispy Kreme is giving blood donors a dozen free doughnuts

The offer is in response to American Red Cross’s first national blood crisis.
The offer is in response to American Red Cross’s first national blood crisis.(Business Wire)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 8:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen free doughnuts to blood donors to help combat a nationwide blood shortage.

“With the nation facing its worst blood shortage in over a decade, Krispy Kreme wanted to find a way to show our support for those willing to roll up a sleeve and give blood during January, National Blood Donor Month,” the company said in a news release.

Anyone who donates blood between Jan. 24 and Jan. 31 is eligible to receive the free doughnuts by visiting their local Krispy Kreme after their donation. Donors can use their donor band, sticker or donor app as proof of donation and date.

“We’re grateful for all that the American Red Cross does for our country, and we want to help them. Hopefully a free Original Glazed dozen will increase awareness and even mobilize those who can give blood,” Krispy Kreme chief marketing officer Dave Skena said.

Donating to other blood donation organizations besides the American Red Cross will also qualify for the free dozen of doughnuts.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Henry County Sheriff's Office
Henry Co. Jail inmate dies after consuming suspected narcotic, fellow inmate charged
Courtesy: Montgomery County Emergency Services
Two people taken to hospital after being freed from crash in Montgomery Co.
WDBJ7 photo
One person taken to hospital after shooting in NW Roanoke
Deputies say Meredith should be considered armed and dangerous
Suspect wanted in Nelson County for shooting at cars
Bedford Fire Department
Person hit along Bedford road Saturday

Latest News

Danville PD Officer Chris Agee
Police say goodbye to officer who died
FILE - The Supreme Court is shown, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci,...
Supreme Court to hear challenge to race in college admissions
Police vehicles are parked on the grounds of Heidelberg University in Heidelberg, Germany,...
4 wounded in Germany university shooting; gunman dead
State Sen. Ray Rodrigues makes a point during a Senate Committee on Reapportionment hearing in...
Democrats make surprising inroads in redistricting fight
File graphic from the CDC of COVID-19.
COVID hospitalizations drop in Virginia