Advertisement

Man arrested for store robbery in Henry County

Eric Swain mugshot
Eric Swain mugshot(Henry County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BASSETT, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has named the suspect in an armed robbery from Bassett Sunday night.

The robbery took place at Dodge’s Store at 5643 Virginia Ave in Bassett around 10:00 p.m. Investigators say the robber placed a food order in the store, then aimed a gun at the clerk, took the food and left.

Eric Dwayne Swain, Jr., 21, of Roanoke has been charged with robbery and the use of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Swain was arrested early Monday in Greensboro, NC, for allegedly robbing a woman and stealing her vehicle, and will be extradited to Virginia to face charges in Henry County and for unspecified charges in Roanoke.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Henry County Sheriff's Office
Henry Co. Jail inmate dies after consuming suspected narcotic, fellow inmate charged
Courtesy: Montgomery County Emergency Services
Two people taken to hospital after being freed from crash in Montgomery Co.
WDBJ7 photo
One person taken to hospital after shooting in NW Roanoke
Police blocked off the Shell Station on Hershberger Road Sunday night with crime scene tape
Suspect arrested after Sunday night shootings in Roanoke, one fatal
Deputies say Meredith should be considered armed and dangerous
Suspect wanted in Nelson County for shooting at cars

Latest News

Police blocked off the Shell Station on Hershberger Road Sunday night with crime scene tape
Suspect arrested after Sunday night shootings in Roanoke, one fatal
DOG FOOD
Pet pantry looking for donations to bolster supply
Monday Midday Update
Youngkin faces lawsuit as Virginia mask order kicks in