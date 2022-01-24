Man arrested for store robbery in Henry County

BASSETT, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has named the suspect in an armed robbery from Bassett Sunday night.

The robbery took place at Dodge’s Store at 5643 Virginia Ave in Bassett around 10:00 p.m. Investigators say the robber placed a food order in the store, then aimed a gun at the clerk, took the food and left.

Eric Dwayne Swain, Jr., 21, of Roanoke has been charged with robbery and the use of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Swain was arrested early Monday in Greensboro, NC, for allegedly robbing a woman and stealing her vehicle, and will be extradited to Virginia to face charges in Henry County and for unspecified charges in Roanoke.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.