New sheriff’s K9 introduced in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office has a new K9 deputy.

Hoover is a 14-month-old bloodhound tracking dog that specializes solely in criminal and rescue tracking, according to the sheriff’s office.

He is assigned to Deputy K. Hall and will be used in locating missing Alzheimer/dementia patients, children, fugitives and other people believed to have been involved in crimes.

The dog was donated to the Sheriff’s Office by an organization called Find’m Friends, out of Crystal River, Florida. Deputy Hall and Hoover were trained in Florida and recently arrived in Bedford County, and reported to duty Monday.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.