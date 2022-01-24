Advertisement

No. 21 Duke survives drought, holds off Virginia late Sunday, 57-48

(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 13 points and No. 21 Duke survived a six-minute scoring drought in the fourth quarter to beat Virginia 57-48.

The Blue Devils started fast, scoring the first six points of the game and taking a 14-5 lead after a quarter.

They extended the lead to as many as 18 points in the second half, but after Onome Akinbode-James scored at the basket off an assist from Vanessa de Jesus with 7:11 to make it 50-35, Duke’s offense fell silent.

Copyright 2022 AP All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Henry County Sheriff's Office
Henry Co. Jail inmate dies after consuming suspected narcotic, fellow inmate charged
Courtesy: Montgomery County Emergency Services
Two people taken to hospital after being freed from crash in Montgomery Co.
WDBJ7 photo
One person taken to hospital after shooting in NW Roanoke
Deputies say Meredith should be considered armed and dangerous
Suspect wanted in Nelson County for shooting at cars
Bedford Fire Department
Person hit along Bedford road Saturday

Latest News

No. 4 N.C. State tough on defense, tops Virginia Tech 51-45 Sunday
Roanoke Cycling Announcement 1/22/2022
Roanoke Cycling Announcement
Hellems, Smith lead NC State past Virginia men’s basketball 77-63
The VBR TWENTY24 team takes a picture with Roanoke City Council members on Saturday afternoon.
Pro women’s cycling team relocates operations to Roanoke