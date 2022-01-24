No. 21 Duke survives drought, holds off Virginia late Sunday, 57-48
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 13 points and No. 21 Duke survived a six-minute scoring drought in the fourth quarter to beat Virginia 57-48.
The Blue Devils started fast, scoring the first six points of the game and taking a 14-5 lead after a quarter.
They extended the lead to as many as 18 points in the second half, but after Onome Akinbode-James scored at the basket off an assist from Vanessa de Jesus with 7:11 to make it 50-35, Duke’s offense fell silent.
