Pet pantry looking for donations to bolster supply

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke pet pantry is asking for donations, saying it is running low of dry dog and cat food, plus wet dog food for large breeds.

Donations of any brand and type of food will be accepted by the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection’s Pet Pantry. Donors can drop off food or purchase directly through Amazon by clicking here.

Pantry officials say the facility provides “food and assistance to pet owners and their pets when they have fallen on hard times.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.