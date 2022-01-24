Advertisement

Pfizer CEO hopes COVID vaccines become annual doses like flu shots

In this Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 file photo, a general view of Pfizer Manufacturing Belgium in...
In this Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 file photo, a general view of Pfizer Manufacturing Belgium in Puurs, Belgium. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, file)(Virginia Mayo | AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 1:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The COVID-19 vaccine could eventually become a yearly shot like the flu vaccine – at least, that is the hope of Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla.

In an interview with an Israeli news outlet published Jan. 22, Bourla said he wants people to receive an annual COVID-19 vaccine instead of getting a booster every several months.

Bourla said it would be easier to convince people to get vaccinated that way.

“Once a year, it is easier to convince people to do it. It is easier for people to remember. From a public health situation, it is an ideal solution,” he told The Times of Israel.

Right now, Pfizer is looking to create a vaccine that protects against omicron and other variants.

Three studies released Friday offered more evidence that COVID-19 vaccines are effective against omicron, at least among people who received booster shots.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Courtesy: Henry County Sheriff's Office
Henry Co. Jail inmate dies after consuming suspected narcotic, fellow inmate charged
Courtesy: Montgomery County Emergency Services
Two people taken to hospital after being freed from crash in Montgomery Co.
WDBJ7 photo
One person taken to hospital after shooting in NW Roanoke
Police blocked off the Shell Station on Hershberger Road Sunday night with crime scene tape
Suspect arrested after Sunday night shootings in Roanoke, one fatal
Deputies say Meredith should be considered armed and dangerous
Suspect wanted in Nelson County for shooting at cars

Latest News

FILE - The Wall Street sign is framed by the American flags flying outside the New York Stock...
Stocks drop sharply as market eyes Fed, Ukraine tensions
FILE - Rioters face off with police at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Social media figure gets home detention in Capitol riot case
Detectives in North Carolina are investigating reports of a Domino’s delivery driver being shot...
Domino’s delivery driver finds bullet in her hair after car was shot, reports say
Researchers found just 10 minutes a day of modest-to-vigorous exercise could prevent about...
Modest activity can prolong life, study says
Eric Swain mugshot
Man arrested for store robbery in Henry County