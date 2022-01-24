Advertisement

Police presence at Shell Station on Hershberger Road Sunday night

Police blocked off the Shell Station on Hershberger Road Sunday night with crime scene tape
Police blocked off the Shell Station on Hershberger Road Sunday night with crime scene tape(WDBJ7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 10:56 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Police were on scene at the Shell gas station on Hershberger Road Sunday night. When WDBJ7 arrived, the station was roped off with crime scene tape. Approximately eight police vehicles and officers were at the scene.

WDBJ7 requested information from a supervisor, but we were told there were no supervisors on scene who could confirm details.

Stick with WDBJ7 as we learn more about this incident.

