Police say goodbye to officer who died

Danville PD Officer Chris Agee
Danville PD Officer Chris Agee(Altavista PD)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia police agencies are mourning the loss of a Danville Police officer who died of cancer.

The Altavista Police Department posted a goodbye on its Facebook page:

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and blue family of Danville PD officer Chris Agee as he lost his valiant fight with cancer early this a.m. Rest In Peace PD360 we will take it from here.”

