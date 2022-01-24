Quiet start to the week with seasonable temperatures

Mountain snow chances early this week

Seasonable start to the week

More shots of cold air to end January

MONDAY & TUESDAY

Cold temperatures will continue each morning, but afternoon temperatures are on the rise to begin the week. Highs look to warm mostly back in the 40s today and tomorrow before another cold front brings colder temperatures for the second half of the week.

This cold front will also trigger another round of snow showers in the mountains late tonight through early Tuesday. The rest of us will see a mix of sun and clouds.

More cold air expected for the end of the week. (WDBJ Weather)

REST OF THE WEEK

Colder weather settles in by Wednesday under mostly sunny conditions. Highs only climb into the low to mid 30s during the afternoon. We’ll continue to see nice sunshine Thursday before another storm system tries to head in our direction. As of right now it looks like most of the moisture will push south and east of our area, but there are a few models that bring it close enough which would lead to a little snow. Something we’ll have to continue to monitor. No matter what happens with the Friday night storm we do know temperatures will drop into the upper 20s and low 30s for highs on Saturday.

We could see some wintry weather as we end the upcoming work week. (WDBJ Weather)

