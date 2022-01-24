Rockbridge’s Boxerwood Nature Center names new executive director

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Things are quieter during the cold, snowy days at the Boxerwood Nature Center in Rockbridge County, but that doesn’t mean they haven’t been busy.

After a several months search, the Boxerwood board of directors unanimously selected Emily Kohl as Boxerwood’s new Executive Director.

”Boxerwood really is a beloved community treasure, both the programming and the place,” Kohl said, “and it’s an honor to be here and to be part of the team, helping to connect people to nature and to its care.”

A resident of Rockbridge since 2017, Kohl held positions at Rockbridge Area Relief Association and Washington and Lee University before Boxerwood.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.