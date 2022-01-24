Advertisement

Rockbridge’s Boxerwood Nature Center names new executive director

Things are quieter under a thick coating of snow right now.
Things are quieter under a thick coating of snow right now.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Things are quieter during the cold, snowy days at the Boxerwood Nature Center in Rockbridge County, but that doesn’t mean they haven’t been busy.

After a several months search, the Boxerwood board of directors unanimously selected Emily Kohl as Boxerwood’s new Executive Director.

”Boxerwood really is a beloved community treasure, both the programming and the place,” Kohl said, “and it’s an honor to be here and to be part of the team, helping to connect people to nature and to its care.”

A resident of Rockbridge since 2017, Kohl held positions at Rockbridge Area Relief Association and Washington and Lee University before Boxerwood.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Henry County Sheriff's Office
Henry Co. Jail inmate dies after consuming suspected narcotic, fellow inmate charged
Police blocked off the Shell Station on Hershberger Road Sunday night with crime scene tape
Suspect arrested after Sunday night shootings in Roanoke, one fatal
Courtesy: Montgomery County Emergency Services
Two people taken to hospital after being freed from crash in Montgomery Co.
WDBJ7 photo
One person taken to hospital after shooting in NW Roanoke
Deputies say Meredith should be considered armed and dangerous
Suspect wanted in Nelson County for shooting at cars