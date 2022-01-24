Advertisement

Souper Bowl Challenge back for 2nd annual event benefiting YMCA at VT

Our Daily Bread, Souper Hero and Next Door Bake Shop, Zeppoli’s and Wikiteria & Blue Ridge Mountain Catering are all participating.
Courtesy: Event website
Courtesy: Event website(Event website)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Grab a host of helpings from local soup offerings at the 2nd annual Souper Bowl Challenge.

Our Daily Bread, Souper Hero and Next Door Bake Shop, Zeppoli’s and Wikiteria & Blue Ridge Mountain Catering are all participating. A limited number of tickets can be purchased by visiting the event’s website.

Proceeds from the sales go to supporting the YMCA at VT local programs such as Meals on Main, international programs, after school tutoring, sustainability initiatives, Senior Connections and more.

The samples can be collected on Saturday, February 5 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Y Center (1000 N. Main Street).

Beginning at 10 a.m. on February 6, participants are invited to visit the event on the YMCA’ Facebook page to vote for their favorite and be entered in to win prizes, according to the event’s website.

