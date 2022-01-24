TAP fielding twice as many calls for clothing, food, and shelter

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Total Action for Progress is working to meet a huge increase in human service needs across the commonwealth.

TAP’s Director for Housing and Human Services Stacey Sheppard tells me social workers are also on the front lines of the COVID crisis and are feeling the impacts of the pandemic just as much as other professions. TAP is getting twice as many calls from people seeking shelter from abuse, but housing and funding for those in need is limited.

“Since March of 2020, we have less staff and we’re doing double the amount of work,” says Sheppard. “If any good has come out of COVID, it’s folks are no longer willing to be quarantined with their abusers, so people are escaping abuse. The difficult part of that is trying to find places and solutions for them to go.”

TAP’s 24-hour domestic violence services hotline is fielding many calls from people faced with homelessness for other reasons.

“We’ve heard folks come to us and they didn’t understand the word moratorium, they thought it meant forgiveness,” says Sheppard. “People are seeing the word hotline, they’re seeking resources anywhere they can find them.”

Despite these struggles, Sheppard still encourages people to seek help, instead of trying to find solutions for themselves that may put them in harm’s way. After seeing an uptick in violence across the country, Sheppard cautions against unsupervised custody exchange practices, directing people to centers like Sabrina’s Place.

“There’s law enforcement on scene, we’re exchanging the children, there’s never a potential for a conflict because they never see each other,” adds Sheppard.

Those in need of immediate assistance are encouraged to call 211. For more information about TAP’s domestic violence services and other resources available in the community, click here.

