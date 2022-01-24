Advertisement

TAP fielding twice as many calls for clothing, food, and shelter

TAP
TAP(WDBJ)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Total Action for Progress is working to meet a huge increase in human service needs across the commonwealth.

TAP’s Director for Housing and Human Services Stacey Sheppard tells me social workers are also on the front lines of the COVID crisis and are feeling the impacts of the pandemic just as much as other professions. TAP is getting twice as many calls from people seeking shelter from abuse, but housing and funding for those in need is limited.

“Since March of 2020, we have less staff and we’re doing double the amount of work,” says Sheppard. “If any good has come out of COVID, it’s folks are no longer willing to be quarantined with their abusers, so people are escaping abuse. The difficult part of that is trying to find places and solutions for them to go.”

TAP’s 24-hour domestic violence services hotline is fielding many calls from people faced with homelessness for other reasons.

“We’ve heard folks come to us and they didn’t understand the word moratorium, they thought it meant forgiveness,” says Sheppard. “People are seeing the word hotline, they’re seeking resources anywhere they can find them.”

Despite these struggles, Sheppard still encourages people to seek help, instead of trying to find solutions for themselves that may put them in harm’s way. After seeing an uptick in violence across the country, Sheppard cautions against unsupervised custody exchange practices, directing people to centers like Sabrina’s Place.

“There’s law enforcement on scene, we’re exchanging the children, there’s never a potential for a conflict because they never see each other,” adds Sheppard.

Those in need of immediate assistance are encouraged to call 211. For more information about TAP’s domestic violence services and other resources available in the community, click here.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Henry County Sheriff's Office
Henry Co. Jail inmate dies after consuming suspected narcotic, fellow inmate charged
Police blocked off the Shell Station on Hershberger Road Sunday night with crime scene tape
Suspect arrested after Sunday night shootings in Roanoke, one fatal
Courtesy: Montgomery County Emergency Services
Two people taken to hospital after being freed from crash in Montgomery Co.
WDBJ7 photo
One person taken to hospital after shooting in NW Roanoke
Deputies say Meredith should be considered armed and dangerous
Suspect wanted in Nelson County for shooting at cars

Latest News

A look at the COVID-19 case count as depicted by the Virginia Department of Health.
Health leaders say omicron variant has peaked in New River Valley
Clutch Smoked Meats is now back in business.
Clutch Smoked Meats stops by to chat about Roanoke Restaurant Week
Things are quieter under a thick coating of snow right now.
Rockbridge’s Boxerwood Nature Center names new executive director
Tax season
Tax professionals stress preparedness and early filing for 2021 season