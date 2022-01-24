Advertisement

Tax professionals stress preparedness and early filing for 2021 season

Tax season
Tax season(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Monday, January 24th is the first day you can file your 2021 taxes, and some benefits may cause your paperwork to be a bit more complicated than years past.

Between stimulus checks, child tax credits, or any other element beyond what is listed on your W-2, taxes this year could become complicated.  That’s why local tax preparers are encouraging people to file their taxes as early as possible once they have all the necessary materials to do so.

“We want you to file as early as you can especially with everything going on, lets hurry up and get you in line.  However, let’s don’t file too soon,” explains David Kembel of Kembel Tax Services.  He stresses the importance of having all forms needed, including all W-2′s, retirement or unemployment forms, or any other documents that could cause you to need to refile.

This year, taxes are due on April 18th.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Henry County Sheriff's Office
Henry Co. Jail inmate dies after consuming suspected narcotic, fellow inmate charged
Police blocked off the Shell Station on Hershberger Road Sunday night with crime scene tape
Suspect arrested after Sunday night shootings in Roanoke, one fatal
Courtesy: Montgomery County Emergency Services
Two people taken to hospital after being freed from crash in Montgomery Co.
WDBJ7 photo
One person taken to hospital after shooting in NW Roanoke
Deputies say Meredith should be considered armed and dangerous
Suspect wanted in Nelson County for shooting at cars

Latest News

A look at the COVID-19 case count as depicted by the Virginia Department of Health.
Health leaders say omicron variant has peaked in New River Valley
Clutch Smoked Meats is now back in business.
Clutch Smoked Meats stops by to chat about Roanoke Restaurant Week
TAP
TAP fielding twice as many calls for clothing, food, and shelter
Things are quieter under a thick coating of snow right now.
Rockbridge’s Boxerwood Nature Center names new executive director