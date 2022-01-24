Tax professionals stress preparedness and early filing for 2021 season

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Monday, January 24th is the first day you can file your 2021 taxes, and some benefits may cause your paperwork to be a bit more complicated than years past.

Between stimulus checks, child tax credits, or any other element beyond what is listed on your W-2, taxes this year could become complicated. That’s why local tax preparers are encouraging people to file their taxes as early as possible once they have all the necessary materials to do so.

“We want you to file as early as you can especially with everything going on, lets hurry up and get you in line. However, let’s don’t file too soon,” explains David Kembel of Kembel Tax Services. He stresses the importance of having all forms needed, including all W-2′s, retirement or unemployment forms, or any other documents that could cause you to need to refile.

This year, taxes are due on April 18th.

